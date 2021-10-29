Mystery Achievers (Pretenders tribute), An Uncranny Resemblance (Cranberries), Kissing to Be Clever (Culture Club)
Funk's Pub, Fitchburg 5956 Executive Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Funk’s Pub & Devil Radio present Halloween Spööktakular weekend
Bands: Mystery Achievers (Pretenders tribute)
An Uncranny Resemblance (Cranberries tribute)
Kissing to be Clever (Culture Club tribute)
Celebrate Halloween at Funk’s with a costume party and tribute bands that contain some or Madison’s rock community heavy hitters. $10 suggested donation.
Halloween, Music