ONLINE: The Mystery Box Show

media release: Join The Mystery Box Show for a discussion of sex, sexuality, and get your questions answered by our panelists on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Topics will include self-confidence in the bedroom, and the kink advice you would have told your younger self.

Got a sex question you need answered? Leave a voicemail with your sex question at 971-267-3950 and we may play it live for our panelists' response! Our panelists this evening are adult film legend PAUL THOMAS, fetish model KELLI PROVOCATEUR, host of the RISK! podcast KEVIN ALLISON, and resident panelist REBA SPARROW.

Our goal is to normalize the conversation around sex and sexuality, end othering attitudes, and provide and evening of great entertainment along the way. We can't wait for you to log on and interact with us.

$12 at mysteryboxshow.com