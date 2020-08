press release: The month of October will be a busy one at the historic Thrasher Opera House in downtown Green Lake! Four very different bands will be here each weekend to fill the hall with music once again. “We’ve worked very hard, along with the Thrasher board of directors, to find a way to carry out our mission in a safe way. We are doing everything we can to keep these doors open and the music playing. So far the small shows have been selling well and we are so grateful for the support of our musical community near and far!” said Rachael Avery, Executive Director at Thrasher. Thanks to the Horicon Bank who generously sponsored the entire October Series, each band will perform to an intimate crowd of up to 30 people as part of Thrasher’s 506 Session Series. Setup for these shows include cocktail style seating with plenty of distance! Virtual Tickets are also available this concert. See info below. New Wellness Initiatives have been established to ensure everyone’s safety, and can be found on the Thrasher website. Come experience the historic Thrasher in a whole new way...

This concert will be held in loving memory of Jane Behlen. Mystery Loves Company, a touring and recording Chamber Rock duo and band from Houston, Texas, will perform on Thursday, October 22. The Chamber rock band started in Houston in 2012 as a duo. The unlikely pair is comprised of Maddy, a conservatory-trained cellist with a highly technical musical background, and Carlos, a self-taught songwriter from Venezuela. This 'free’ concert is now sold out, however, free Virtual Tickets are still available - just sign up on the web!

NEW VIRTUAL TICKETS. In addition to the standard in-person performance, Thrasher is also offering a new 'virtual' ticket option to allow you to enjoy the concert from the comfort of your own home! Simply purchase a ticket for the concert online, and then on the day of the show, you'll receive an email containing a private YouTube link about 1 hour before the live show begins. These shows will not be able to be viewed publicly on YouTube, only virtual ticket holders will be able to see the live show.

All in-person concerts are $35 each and all virtual concerts are $15 each. Door and bar are open at 7 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. For ticket purchase and more info, check out the web or call the office at 920-294-4279.