media release: Hong Kong, Taiwan | 1979 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Joseph Kuo

Cast: Shi-Chia Lung, Kuan-Wu Lung, Simon Lee

A vicious villain with an unstoppable five element technique, Ghostface Killer is bumping off all of his old rivals, verbally insulting his opponents as he annihilates them. Meanwhile, a young student tries to learn kung fu and is taken under the wing of an old chess master. The basics of chess prove to be the same as the basics of fighting, and eventually our hero must confront Ghostface! With the support of Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA, a new DCP has been created from the only known 35mm print of The Mystery of Chess Boxing, one of the most cherished of all kung fu movies! The especially raucous English-dubbed version, a must to see with an audience, will be screened.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.