Hitch seems to be having a moment on local stages this fall. Here we have more poking fun at Hitchcockian conventions with this saucy satire. Irma Vep (an anagram for “vampire”) takes on such melodramatic classics as Wuthering Heights and the film Rebecca — and, again following a fall trend, we have two actors playing eight characters. Shows at at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Oct. 28) and 2 pm Sunday.

media release: By Charles Ludlam; directed by Michelle Dayton. A Co-Production with Oh, My Stars! Productions

The Mystery of Irma Vep is a hilarious send-up of literary, theatrical, and other film styles such as camp, melodrama, Wuthering Heights, and Alfred Hitchcock. Two quick-footed and foolhardy actors will bring multiple characters to the stage at the Mandacrest Manor… with a little help. Warning! May contain ghosts, vampires, werewolves, mummies, Victorian furniture, and laughter!

Cast:

~ Jane Twisden / Lord Edgar Hillcrest – Joshua Paffel

~ Nicodemus Underwood / Lady Enid Hillcrest / Alcazar – Scott Albert Bennett

~ Irma Vep & “Others” – ???

Opening Friday the 13th!! ~ Friday, Oct. 13 – Oct. 28th, 2023

Performed on the Evjue stage