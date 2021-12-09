press release: Following the wildly successful “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017, the “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018 and “The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” in 2019, Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE is launching the next all-new production to hit the road! Join host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and the world’s greatest – and only – movie riffing robots, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle) and GPC (Yvonne Freese), as they take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through the film Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese). Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this long-running comedy phenomenon in a universally-acclaimed LIVE event.

THE FILM

Making Contact (1985) appears to be a send up – or at least heavily references – every Speilberg movie ever made, including notes of E.T., Poltergeist, The Goonies, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and just a pinch of Lincoln. Featuring animated toys in an overcrowded childhood during the 80’s, complete with an evil ventriloquist dummy, and heavily branded IP at almost every turn. You’ll have fun watching as Emily and the Bots try to make sense of it all. Shot on location in Germany.