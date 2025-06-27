RSVP for Myths and Legends Summer Camp

media release: Monday, July 14 - Friday, July 18, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

COST

$250 per camper

Advance registration required 2 weeks prior to camp. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Designed for campers who enjoy a more structured tabletop gaming experience, this camp dives into D&D and other games to explore Wisconsin’s myths and legends. Campers create a character, then are tasked with solving the mystery of the “Beast of Bray Road.” Collaborative problem solving, creative thinking, and determination will all be needed in the daily play sessions. Will they be able to save the town and defeat the beast? Who knows?

For children ages 9-12.

*Please note the age recommendations for Myths and Legends 2025. These are not hard cut offs, but activities will take into account the interests and abilities of the posted grade levels. While we endeavor to create experiences that appeal to all age groups, "Roll For Initiative” will require more literacy skills as well as involved gaming sessions. Please sign your child up for the session that best fits their skills and abilities.

About the Location

History Maker Space classroom 1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106Madison, WI 53703

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Due to the closure of the Wisconsin Historical Museum, camp is based in the History Maker Space located on Capitol Square. Please bring your own bagged lunch, reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and bug spray each day. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Camps will be held rain or shine. Guests with additional mobility needs are encouraged to contact the History Maker Space directly at 608-235-6286 or museumeducation@wisconsinhistory.org.

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.