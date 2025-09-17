media release: Designed for those seeking more than postures, MyYoga108 offers a personal journey into yoga as a lifestyle and a path inward. Each session begins with an interactive discussion on timeless yogic philosophy, exploring practical ways to bring ancient wisdom into daily life. We then move through a gentle, mindful flow, synchronizing breath and movement to prepare for deeper practices. The journey continues with calming pranayama (breathwork) and guided meditation, and concludes with deeply restorative relaxation to integrate body and mind—leaving you grounded and balanced.

September 17 – November 12

No class on October 15

Wednesdays | 7:00 PM – 8:15 PM

8-week session: $199

Individual Class/Drop-In option: $28/class