Community Meal & N95 & KN95 Mask Distribution

media release: N95 & KN95 Mask Distribution

With the Omicron variant being so contagious local teachers reached out to Michael Johnson, the president and CEO of BGCDC seeking support in getting n95 or kn95 masks in order to go back to in-person classes after the holiday break and feel safe doing so. Michael immediately launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to purchase 200,000 masks. In response to Johnson's efforts, Governor Evers' office donated the 200,000 masks without hesitation. Distribution efforts will start Wednesday January 12 and will last through the end of the month. People can just walk up or drive up and we’ll distribute masks to people (who) need them. We’re not going to turn people away.

HOW:

Individual mask pick up (In quantities of 10 masks per adult): 12 pm – 6 pm, Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711)

Wednesday, January 12-Friday, January 14; Tuesday, January 18-Friday, January 21; Tuesday, January 25- Friday, January 28

Community Meal & mask pick up: Saturday, January 15, 1 pm - 3 pm, Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711). Organized by Little John's, Feeding the Youth and Black Men Coalition of Dane County. 10 Masks will be included with meal pick up.

BGCDC needs your help with mask distribution and is looking for volunteers. Anyone who is interested in

volunteering can email specialevents@bgcdc.org. Volunteers must bring a valid vaccination card or a negative

Covid test that is less than three days old.

Community Grassroots & Non-Profit Organization mask pick up:

Tuesday, January 18- Friday, January 21

Tuesday, January 25- Friday, January 28

12 pm - 6 pm, Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club (4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711)

May submit requests for up to 250 masks. Requests can be submitted to: maskrequests@bgcdc.org.