media release: In 1971, a white, Jewish, former ballerina chose to have a child with the famous Black jazz musician Roy Ayers, fully expecting and agreeing to his absenteeism. In My Life in the Sunshine, their son Nabil Ayers recounts a life spent living with the aftermath of that decision, and his journey to build an identity of his own despite his father’s absence. Even though Nabil has only met him a handful of times, his father has been a steady influence in his life. Like Roy, Nabil became deeply involved in the music industry, first as a musician, and currently as the President of Beggars Group USA, where he has worked with musicians such as The National, St. Vincent, and Big Thief. The title of his memoir is a homage to the opening lyric from his father’s 1976 song, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” which has always followed Nabil as both a painful and hopeful reminder of his connection to his father-- reflecting the passion and ambition that they share as well as the close relationship that they don’t.