Nabuco Awards Presentations

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lectures: UW Latin American, Caribbean & Iberian Studies lectures: "Fire, Farms & Water: A Synthesis of Environmental Progress in Brazil" by Ella Norris, and "Seeing Amazonia Slowly: Its Connection with Beyond Fordlandia" by Marcos Antonio Colon.

Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall