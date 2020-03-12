press release:A Night with Nadia Bolz-Weber

March 12 at 7pm, Bethel Lutheran Church,312 Wisconsin Ave

It’s time for “the TALK.” Yep, that’s the one, the talk. S-E-X. Of course, you may already know everything there is to know about it. You may have had some sort of sex ed in health class (“this is a banana”), or squirmed through a parent figure trying to find the right words. Maybe you were left to thumb-through an anatomy book, found your answers on the internet, or were simply told that sex is just dirty, wrong, and should be kept secret. Here is the truth. There is a dirty little secret when it comes to sex. But, it’s not the sex! The real secret is how damaging everyday religious attitudes about sex really are. That’s the thing nobody really wants to talk about.

Until now!

Join us March 12, Thursday, at 7pm for a candid and hopeful conversation about sex. It’s time to lift up a vision of human sexuality that celebrates the body, people, and love. It’s time to come clean about all the harmful moralisms. It’s time for a sexual reformation.

Join Nadia Bolz-Weber in the evening for a frank conversation about bodies, shame, sex, love, and more. Walk away with a new ability to accept and affirm yourself, remove shame from the equation, and live into your sexuality in ways that result in real connection.

Seating will be limited to the first 1,000.

Free tickets are available here: https://nightwithnadia. eventbrite.com