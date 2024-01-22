Nagasaki Day Peace Summit
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Nagasaki Day Peace Summit Invitation
https://tinyurl.com/Nagasaki-Day-Invite
Dear Friends in Peace,
As our world seems to be spinning out of control with unbelievable violence, war, the horrifying realities of genocide, the disappearances of innocent people, the erosion of human rights and democracy, the rise of U.S. authoritarianism, gross economic injustice, and the destruction of our planet, it seems clearer than ever… It is time for united resistance! Time to unite in our demands to:
End War,
Meet human needs, and
Address our social and ecological needs.
Please bring yourself and/or your group to a Nagasaki Day Peace Summit Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, First Unitarian Society - 900 University Bay Drive - Madison, Wisconsin
Doors open at 2:00 pm - A virtual option will be available starting at 2:30 pm
The summit will conclude by 4:30 pm.
The goal of this summit is to give Wisconsin peacemakers an opportunity to share ideas, plans, and possibilities for increased power with united action.
We hope to come out of this initial summit with:
Plans for an ongoing ways to share information and facilitate collaboration
Plans to create a statement of solidarity highlighting the fact that our various struggles are different aspects of the same struggle that we can address more effectively with united actions.
*** This invitation will be updated as more of the following information becomes available:
Names of additional groups/constituencies being invited
Names of groups and individuals who are endorsing the Summit
Names of additional co-signers of this invitation
Groups Endorsing Nagasaki Day Peace Summit:
Building Unity. Call Building Unity at 608-630-3633, if you have any questions, concerns, suggestions, or other thoughts about this summit.
Call for Peace Drum and Dance Co.
First Unitarian Society Social Justice Ministries
Interfaith Peace Working Group
Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison
Madison Rafah Sister City Project
Mennonite Action - Madison
Mothers Against Gun Violence
NAACP - WI State Conference
Nukewatch
Nurture, LLC
Pax Christi - Madison
Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin
The Raging Grannies of Madison, WI
Solomon’s Outreach Urban Learning Sessions
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign
Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom - Milwaukee Chapter
Veterans for Peace - Madison Chapter
(Please endorse or sign on here: tinyurl.com/Nagasaki-Day-Summit-Endorse)