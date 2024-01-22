media release: Nagasaki Day Peace Summit Invitation

Dear Friends in Peace,

As our world seems to be spinning out of control with unbelievable violence, war, the horrifying realities of genocide, the disappearances of innocent people, the erosion of human rights and democracy, the rise of U.S. authoritarianism, gross economic injustice, and the destruction of our planet, it seems clearer than ever… It is time for united resistance! Time to unite in our demands to:

End War,

Meet human needs, and

Address our social and ecological needs.

Please bring yourself and/or your group to a Nagasaki Day Peace Summit Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, First Unitarian Society - 900 University Bay Drive - Madison, Wisconsin

Doors open at 2:00 pm - A virtual option will be available starting at 2:30 pm

The summit will conclude by 4:30 pm.

The goal of this summit is to give Wisconsin peacemakers an opportunity to share ideas, plans, and possibilities for increased power with united action.

We hope to come out of this initial summit with:

Plans for an ongoing ways to share information and facilitate collaboration

Plans to create a statement of solidarity highlighting the fact that our various struggles are different aspects of the same struggle that we can address more effectively with united actions.

*** This invitation will be updated as more of the following information becomes available:

Names of additional groups/constituencies being invited

Names of groups and individuals who are endorsing the Summit

Names of additional co-signers of this invitation

Groups Endorsing Nagasaki Day Peace Summit:

Building Unity. Call Building Unity at 608-630-3633, if you have any questions, concerns, suggestions, or other thoughts about this summit.

Call for Peace Drum and Dance Co.

First Unitarian Society Social Justice Ministries

Interfaith Peace Working Group

Jewish Voice for Peace - Madison

Madison Rafah Sister City Project

Mennonite Action - Madison

Mothers Against Gun Violence

NAACP - WI State Conference

Nukewatch

Nurture, LLC

Pax Christi - Madison

Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin

The Raging Grannies of Madison, WI

Solomon’s Outreach Urban Learning Sessions

Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom - Milwaukee Chapter

Veterans for Peace - Madison Chapter

(Please endorse or sign on here: tinyurl.com/Nagasaki-Day-Summit-Endorse)