CMC has the great privilege and honor of hosting Najib Azad for a book reading and question and answer session on Tuesday August 15, 7:00 to 8:30pm at CMC West (5256 Verona Rd, Fitchburg). In his book, Beyond Evacuation: From the Himalayas to the Statue of Liberty, Najib Azad writes in-depth about his evacuation story, his work in the government leading up to it, and the journey through refugee camps to resettlement.

Najib Azad was the face of the Afghan government for many years. He was the spokesperson for former president Ashraf Ghani and the country’s policy advisor to NATO, appearing on national and international television news sources nearly every day. If you think about who you see on TV announcing messages from the White House – they are to the U.S. what Najib was to Afghanistan. While the U.S. continued its prolonged fight in Afghanistan, Najib said, “I was fighting the media war.”

On August 15, 2021, Najib's life took a dramatic, abrupt turn. It began as a normal day: he had seven interviews scheduled with various media outlets to discuss his take on the impending U.S. troop withdrawal. Tensions and anticipations had been building. Then quite suddenly, in the early afternoon, the democratically elected government officials fled and handed control to the Taliban. “I saw things were coming,” Najib said, “But didn’t expect it to happen so soon.”

Najib finished his scheduled interviews for the day. Then he tried to get home to his wife and four children to go into hiding. “I knew the moment that the Taliban entered Kabul (the capital of Afghanistan), they would knock on my door,” he explained, due to his high-ranking position in the former administration and the fact that he was the spokesperson for the government’s messages. Despite his rank, Najib and his family received no official help with evacuating. After several tense days of hiding in a different place every 3 to 4 hours and making desperate phone calls, Najib made a connection that provided help getting to the airport. At 12:00 am on August 21, he gave his wife a call and said ‘get ready, we are leaving.’ They had only enough time to pack some snacks for the kids and diapers for his youngest son.

They got to the airport, where mass chaos ensued. According to Najib, 30,000 people were at the airport – including the Taliban. At one point, the Taliban opened fire into the crowd, shooting over the shoulder of his wife who was clutching their two-year-old son. His son, now four, is still traumatized by this experience. Upon meeting with U.S. officials, he found that his prior rank and position meant nothing. After several days with no food, no bathrooms, and only one bottle of water per person per day, Najib spent three hours negotiating with a U.S. Army captain and a military surgeon to get his family to the proper gate. From there, they were all able to evacuate Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar. This was the first step on a long journey that brought them to Wisconsin in January of 2022.