Naked Acts
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Naked Acts | Bridget M. Davis | USA | 1996 | 87 minutes
Recently re-established as an important contribution to African American independent cinema in the 1990s, Bridgett M. Davis’ Naked Acts follows a young actor, Cicely (Jake-ann Jones) who must navigate her first major role, which features a nude scene. Cicely’s mother was a Blaxploitation film star with sex appeal, but Cicely’s own personal history has made her reluctant to participate in the scene.
“An off-beat, razor-sharp comedy.”—The New York Times
Free for Members, $7 for Nonmembers