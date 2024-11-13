media release: Naked Acts | Bridget M. Davis | USA | 1996 | 87 minutes

Recently re-established as an important contribution to African American independent cinema in the 1990s, Bridgett M. Davis’ Naked Acts follows a young actor, Cicely (Jake-ann Jones) who must navigate her first major role, which features a nude scene. Cicely’s mother was a Blaxploitation film star with sex appeal, but Cicely’s own personal history has made her reluctant to participate in the scene.

“An off-beat, razor-sharp comedy.”—The New York Times

