media release: Gravytrain Productions is proud to present "Naked Gals Reading" - an empowering artistic endeavor that celebrates the voices, stories, and bodies of women, femme, and nonbinary performers in safety and non-judgment. Drawing inspiration from the feminists of 1980s Chicago, the event features a diverse lineup of those who identify with womanhood reading from their favorite literature, poetry, and personal works while embracing vulnerability through nudity and sharing that emotional weight with the audience. The goal is to challenge societal norms around nudity and representation while promoting body positivity and self-acceptance.

This event is 18+. Sliding scale tickets ($10-30) can be bought online in advance or at the door. Masks are required at all times in this space (artists may unmask while they perform). Photography and video recording NOT ALLOWED during this performance. We ask all attendees to be respectful of our gracious readers as they share emotion and vulnerability through the power of language.