media release: Our weekend-long mini fringe festival is a celebration of creative energy from around the globe. Inspired by the annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world’s largest arts festival, our festival features one-of-a-kind performances, including improv, magic, theater and comedy. This year, additional free, interactive performances and installations will fill Overture Center with unique and awe-inspiring sights and sounds. Join us for one performance or delight in the entire weekend.

Brace yourself for a magic show like no other! Direct from Las Vegas and London’s West End, Australia’s “The Naked Magicians” deliver world-class illusions and nonstop laughs—while wearing nothing but a top hat and a smile. Described by The Huffington Post as “the wildest night ever,” this R-rated smash hit proves that good magicians don’t need sleeves, and great magicians don’t need pants. 18+ only. Includes male nudity, sexual references and coarse language.