Name It, Save It, Find It: Using the File Explorer

press release: Not sure where your documents go when you save them to your computer? Do you have trouble finding your files later on? Get hands on instruction in navigating the File Explorer, naming your documents, and, most importantly, the process of retrieving them later. Bring your own laptop or borrow one of the library’s to follow along. Registration required.

This program is free and open to the public. Visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.