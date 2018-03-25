RSVP for NAMI Awards Banquet & Gala

press release: Each year, NAMI Dane County hosts an awards banquet and gala to honor individuals in our community who are making a positive difference in the lives of people affected by mental illness. It's also an opportunity for us to highlight one of our strategic priorities.

This year, Keynote Speaker Judge Everett Mitchell will speak about decriminalizing mental illness in Dane County and the work NAMI is doing in our community to divert individuals away from jail into community-based treatment.

April 5, 2018, 5:30pm - 8:00pm, Monona Terrace, Exhibition Hall.

Registration deadline March 25, 2018. $60 ($50 through 2/15/2018).