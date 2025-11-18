RSVP for NAMI Dane County, Mental Health Matters

media release:

Please join RSVP of Dane County’s

Virtual Presentation

on Wednesday, December 17th at 1:00 pm entitled:

NAMI Dane County, Mental Health Matters, featuring Sharon Rapnicki.

This presentation will cover key topics surrounding mental health, mental illness, and even Sharon's Journey with Mental Illness, and Aging.

To receive a Zoom Link for this event, please RSVP to jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Monday, December 15.

Let’s learn and grow together!