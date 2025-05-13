NAMI Dane County Open House

NAMI Dane County 25 Kessel Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Our Open House Community Celebration will showcase our new location, which includes an education and training space that will expand our ability to build awareness around mental health.

All are welcome and this event is free and open to the public.

RSVPs are requested so we can plan accordingly for food and beverages.

Health & Fitness
608-249-7188
