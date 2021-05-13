ONLINE: NAMI Silent Auction

press release: The NAMI Dane County silent auction is now live at https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/NAMI-Dane-County-Live-Auction-and-Gala-22894

There are so many great items to bid on. All of the funds raised will go directly to NAMI Dane County directly to provide FREE, peer-led education and support programs for people affected by mental illness, as well as community education and outreach to reduce stigma and help the general public better understand mental illness.

Bidding ends on Sunday, May 30, at 7 P.M.

Also: This year’s gala will take place virtually on Zoom, at 7 pm on May 27. After you register, you will receive the Zoom link for the event in the confirmation email. Register Now

Thanks to our many sponsors, NAMI Dane County has been able to create an event that recognizes the passion and commitment of our members and organizations in improving the lives of people affected by mental illness. This event also allows us to bring together community members to raise money to support important NAMI Dane County programs.

Proceeds from sponsorship and ticket sales will go directly to support free programs and services that further our mission. These proceeds will go towards peer-led education and support programs to help people affected by mental illness get support and resources to better navigate the mental health system, as well as community education and outreach to reduce stigma and help the general public better understand mental illness.

Suggested donations for ticket registration: Member Ticket: $10; Non-member Ticket: $15. *These are suggested donation amounts for a ticket. If you are unable to donate, you can select the $0.00 ticket option.