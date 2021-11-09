NAMI Volunteer Orientation

press release: Our dedicated volunteers are the heart of NAMI Dane County. Volunteers help to improve the lives of people affected by mental illness by sharing their personal experiences, talents, and skills. Whether you are giving your time because our programs have helped you or a loved one or you are passionate about mental health, you can make a difference.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please fill out the volunteer application at the bottom of this page.

Dates & Times of Upcoming Volunteer Orientations: Tuesday, November 9 @ 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Friday, November 19 @ 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.