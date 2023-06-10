Nancy Day, Open Mic with Nancy Scott

media release: Nancy Day is celebrating her return to NWMF on the Spotlight Stage this year! Nancy began writing her own music and lyrics before the age of five and has made her living at music since 1982. She felt a specific calling to bring her commitment to, and love of music, to diverse audiences through the years as a performer, singer/songwriter, vocalist, pianist, producer, studio musician and dynamic entertainer. Nancy has produced seventeen albums of original music and lyrics, has written music and lyrics for five musicals, and has toured throughout the US and Canada as a solo artist and with other musicians.

﻿You are in for a one of a kind and fully entertaining experience with Nancy Day!

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Nancy Scott

"Nancy Scott is a long-time performer who has been instrumental in encouraging other artists and promoting women's music. She hosted a monthly singer-songwriter circle at Patsy's Café in Austin for 9 years and she encourages new performers, while hosting the Living Room stage at NWMF every year. For over 45 years she has been creating songs, ranging from folk to blues blended with a touch of country, that draw upon her daily experiences and express her soul. She was selected for NWMFs open mic in 2004 and performed on the Spotlight Stage in 2007. In addition to her solo gigs, Nancy has played in the Peoples Orchestra of Austin and joined other musicians at Texas women's prisons, performed at benefits, and also did kid's shows for 6 years in the 90's. Her most recent recording is Heartprints in Clay, 1995. A new recording will be in the works within the year. She received the NWMF Jane Schliessman Award for Contributions to Women's Music in 2018."

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic please, contact Nancy Scott