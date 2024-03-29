Nancy Rost, Doug Hamilton

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: There are two fine singer-songwriters on this double bill.

Nancy Rost returns to the Hog stage with hot-off-DAW songs from February Songwriting Month. A piano teacher by profession, she is a genre-hopping singer-songwriter and prolific collaborator. "Violet Cusp", her 2020 EP with co-writer Eric Agner, is available on Bandcamp.

Doug Hamilton is a writer and singer of quirky songs in the tradition of Tom Lehrer and Jake Thackray. From the singsong catchiness of "Must Have Chocolate" to the unexpected philosophical insights of "Your Father's Underwear", Doug puts his finger on what's terrifyingly funny about our world and just keeps probing. He plays piano or guitar or both at once! He's lived in Madison and England and currently resides in the Twin Cities.