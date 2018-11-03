press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Nancy (2018)

USA | 87 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Christina Choe

Sat November 3 | 11:00 PM

NANCY is a provocative psychological thriller about love, intimacy, and trust – and what happens when lies become truth. Craving connection with others, Nancy creates elaborate identities and hoaxes under pseudonyms on the internet. When she meets a couple whose daughter went missing thirty years ago, fact and fiction begin to blur in Nancy’s mind, and she becomes increasingly convinced these strangers are her real parents. As their bond deepens, reasonable doubts give way to willful belief – and the power of emotion threatens to overcome all rationality.

"Through it all, Riseborough remains the film's great engine. Her eyes speak both of possibility and trepidation - of someone at once taking in the world and deeply fearful of what might be next." - Bilge Ebiri (Village Voice)