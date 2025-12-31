Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, Daniel Lurie

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Presented in partnership with the UW-Madison Program in Creative Writing, poetry and fiction from the 2025–2026 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows. This event will feature the work of Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, and Daniel Lurie.

Info

Madison Public Library's central branch.

Bob Koch

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
Google Calendar - Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, Daniel Lurie - 2026-04-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, Daniel Lurie - 2026-04-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, Daniel Lurie - 2026-04-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nandi Comer, Jennifer Galvão, Alina Grabowski, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe, Daniel Lurie - 2026-04-16 19:00:00 ical