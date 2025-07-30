media release: USA | 1990 | DCP | 97 min.

Director: Peter Hyams

Cast: Gene Hackman, Anne Archer, J.T. Walsh

Director, screenwriter, and cinematographer Hyams’ remake of the 1952 noir thriller is a gorgeous-looking, tightly plotted thrill ride that takes place almost entirely on a train barreling through the Canadian Rockies. A bespectacled Hackman stars as a deputy district attorney trying to hide and protect a star witness (Archer) in a high profile murder case. Narrow Margin plays like the Hitchcockian love-child of The Lady Vanishes and Silver Streak, highlighted by a truly spectacular climax atop the train which seems to have made surprisingly little use of stunt doubles. A newly restored 4K DCP will be screened!

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.