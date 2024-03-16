Nashville Legacy

media release: Pianist Jason Coleman and guitarist Meagan Taylor take audiences on a journey back in time to Nashville’s “Golden Era” sharing the music made famous by Jason’s grandfather, Floyd Cramer and Meagan’s uncle Chet Atkins, as well as by the countless country, pop and rock artists they impacted. They will tell tales of Nashville’s early recording days. Jason and Meagan bring new life to the Nashville sound by playing songs like Floyd’s “Last Date” on piano and Chet’s “Freight Train” on guitar, and will sing the music of Patsy Cline, the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley.

The Verona Area Performing Arts Series (VAPAS) presented its first concert in July, 1998 and followed with its first concert series in January, 1999. We now celebrate our 23nd year with what we consider to be one of our finest.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. at the Verona Area High School Arts Center, Verona, Wisconsin.