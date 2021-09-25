press release: New Indian Cinema series

India | 2020 | DCP | 85 min. | Tamil with English subtitles

Director: Arun Karthick

Cast: Valavane Koumarane, Balasubramanian, Jensan Diwakar

Nasir chronicles a single day in the life of the title character, a Muslim salesman at a Hindu-owned sari shop. A hardworking and agreeable colleague who leads a mundane home life, Nasir’s ordinariness and self-effacing nature makes him endearing to everyone around him. Far from ordinary, Nasir the film offers a compelling and textured story that convincingly depicts a backdrop of extreme cultural nationalism and how Nasir’s life unwittingly gets caught in it. “A quiet plea for tolerance and an assertion of humanistic values in an era where such things can no longer be taken for granted, Nasir is all the more touching for its scrupulous avoidance of sentimentality and manipulation” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.

NEW INDIAN CINEMA

Moving beyond behemoth Bollywood productions, India has recently been the source for a great many smaller scale movies that are receiving acclaim at film festivals and art houses in and outside of South Asia. In September and October, the Cinematheque will offer a showcase featuring three distinct new works of cinema from India: Arun Karthick’s Nasir is a Tamil-language film about an ordinary man whose life is upended through extreme cultural nationalism; Achal Mishra’s The Village House, a selection of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival, is a powerful and sublime multi-generational story of how the passage of time changes one family; and Pushpendra Singh’s The Shepherdess and the Seven Songs offers an update of a classic Indian folk tale with a feminist twist. These selections have been curated by assistant professor Darshana Sreedhar Mini of UW Madison’s Department of Communication Arts, and the Cinematheque’s Jim Healy. Presented with the support of UW Madison’s Center for South Asia. Special thanks to Sarah Beckham.