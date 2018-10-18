Natalia Sats: Arrest and Exile

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Manon van de Water, Vilas-Phipps Distinguished Achievement Professor, Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Starting as a 15-year-old in charge of the Children’s Theatre in Moscow shortly after the 1917 Revolution, Sats founded several theatres for young people and remained a major force in the field until her death in 1993. In many ways the life of Sats mirrors Soviet life, through the trials and tribulations of the Revolution, Stalin’s purges, the Thaw, Glasnost and Perestroika, and on through the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991.