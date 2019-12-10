press release: Winter Cycle: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 – Sunday, March 1, 2020

Reception | Friday, Jan. 10, 6 - 8 p.m.

Gallery I – Rachel Durfee & Denise Presnell: Rachel Durfee and Denise Presnell use a wide range of materials and tools to produce colorful work that is both dazzling and thought-provoking. Durfee explores how we can thrive in the gap between life as it is and life as it ought to be. Presnell’s layered canvasses display a map of vigorous creativity.

Gallery II – Natalie Ergas, Yong Chul Kwon & Jerry Jordan: Natalie Ergas, Yong Chul Kwon and Jerry Jordan explore different facets of human identity. Ergas uses collage to capture the essence of individuals, focusing on female strength. Kwon is a sculptor who interrogates the role of anonymity within society. Jordan’s paintings celebrate wokeness in defiance of ancient beliefs fueled by fear, hate and cruelty.

Gallery III – Kassandra Palmer & Justin Parks: Kassandra Palmer and Justin Parks use repeated visual imagery that is both abstract and recognizable to communicate elusive aspects of the human condition. Palmer combines wood, clay, paint, paper, and graphite in her humorous compositions. Parks embodies personal experiences in collage-like images of acrylic and graphite.