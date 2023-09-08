media release: Natalie Jo Wright Announces the opening of Everything All at Once on view at Common Wealth Gallery, 100 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703, one weekend only September 8, 9, 10, 2023.

Featuring large scale paintings and drawings from her newest body of work Everything All at Once in combination with works spanning the past decade including a collaboration with local artist Stefan Matioc.

Opening reception Friday, September 8 , 5pm-9pm. Open to the public. Local DJ Milhouse will be spinning downtempo records on Friday evening.

Saturday, September 9, 10am-2pm Open to the public. Meet and greet with the Artist. Natalie will be on site to answer questions about the work and talk about living the life of an artist.

Sunday the 10t- By appointment only Email Natalie hello@nataliejowright.com to set up an appointment

Natalie Jo Wright is best known for her large scale animal portraits, which use wildlife as proxies to explore the complexities of human nature. Her newest body of work explores psychology in a much more direct and personal manner– in 2020 Wright started her journey of healing from complex PTSD, depression and anxiety and these new paintings grew out of this ongoing process. This new body of work consists of large-scale mixed media paintings alongside pencil and charcoal drawings. Using self portraiture as a catalyst to explore vulnerability, Wright invites the viewer into a deeply personal place, intending to create a space for connecting with one’s own inner world.