media release: Natalie Jo Wright announces the opening of Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces on view at Flying Low Skate Shop- 4509 Monona Drive, Monona, WI 53716

July 15 - August 5, 2025

Featuring new oil paintings from Wright’s latest body of work Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces, as well as hand painted four eyed cat plaster figurines, individually painted and numbered.

Opening reception Saturday, July 19th 3pm-6pm. Open to the public.

DJ Slimzy will be spinning records for this event and Wright will be in attendance to answer any questions about this new work.

Natalie Jo Wright has been best known locally for her large-scale animal paintings on display on the east side for many years. During Covid her work took an inward and more personal approach, and now Four Eyed Cats in Mid Century Spaces looks to bring a little levity to her art. Having grown up inside her family furniture store in the 1980s, Wright spent hours pouring through design books. When her mother told her that she still had these books- Wright, inspired once again by the books, her two Persian cats as her muses- Four Eyed Cats in MidCentury Spaces was born. There are nuggets of past work within the paintings and with the generous help of local entrepreneur Peter Robertson, this installation will include multiples of one-of-a-kind hand painted four eyed cat figurines. Wright will not just be hanging art on the walls, but will be installing a small scene to mimic the paintings.