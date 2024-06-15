media release: Join us on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM for a reading by Natasha Oladokun, followed by an Poetry Open-Mic. Sign-up for the Open-Mic will be available in-person before the event.

Natasha Oladokun is a Black, queer poet and essayist from Virginia. She earned a BA in English from the University of Virginia, and an MFA in creative writing from Hollins University. She holds fellowships from Cave Canem, The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, the Jackson Center for Creative Writing, Twelve Literary Arts, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was the inaugural First Wave Poetry fellow. Her work has appeared in the American Poetry Review, Academy of American Poets, Image, Harvard Review Online, Kenyon Review Online, Harper’s Bazaar, and elsewhere. She currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and is working on her first collection of poems.