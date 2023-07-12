Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions

Buy Tickets

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions is a comedy interview show with randomly selected questions and unexpected answers!

Guests: Bianca Martin (City Cast Madison), Eve Wilczewski and Meg Golz (Seasaw), Kevin Willmott (Don't Mess with Cupid), Joe Thompson (improv comedian), Johnny Fisher (rock enthusiast)

8-9:30 PM, July 12, Gib's Bar - 1380 Williamson Street. $15.

Info

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions - 2023-07-12 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions - 2023-07-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions - 2023-07-12 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nate Chappell Asks You Several Questions - 2023-07-12 20:00:00 ical