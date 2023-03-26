media release: A Comedy Show With A LOT of Problems!

Sure, Nate Chappell Tells You What To Do is a standup comedy show, but it’s also me, Nate Chappell, solving everyone’s problems. Seriously, someone has to do SOMETHING. And why not me? Two comics have been instructed to prepare the set that best lets us get to know them. After their set, they’ll ask me for advice, and I WILL GIVE IT TO THEM. And bring in your trials and tribulations too! I WILL SAVE US ALL!

*LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE*

$﻿10.