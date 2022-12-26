Nate Craig

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2021 pick) Recently spotted on the road with frequent collaborator Bill Burr, West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig returns for what has become a holiday season tradition: an annual homecoming stand-up show. The lineup for 2021 includes fellow Wisconsin native Shane Mauss, host of the science-themed podcast Here We Are (and, with Ramin Nazer, the new Mind Under Matter podcast), and Los Angeles-based comedian Renee Gauthier. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.

Info

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Comedy
608-255-0901
Google Calendar - Nate Craig - 2022-12-26 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Nate Craig - 2022-12-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Nate Craig - 2022-12-26 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Nate Craig - 2022-12-26 20:00:00 ical