(2021 pick) Recently spotted on the road with frequent collaborator Bill Burr, West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig returns for what has become a holiday season tradition: an annual homecoming stand-up show. The lineup for 2021 includes fellow Wisconsin native Shane Mauss, host of the science-themed podcast Here We Are (and, with Ramin Nazer, the new Mind Under Matter podcast), and Los Angeles-based comedian Renee Gauthier. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.