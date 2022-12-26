Nate Craig
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Andrew Max Levy
Nate Craig
(2021 pick) Recently spotted on the road with frequent collaborator Bill Burr, West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig returns for what has become a holiday season tradition: an annual homecoming stand-up show. The lineup for 2021 includes fellow Wisconsin native Shane Mauss, host of the science-themed podcast Here We Are (and, with Ramin Nazer, the new Mind Under Matter podcast), and Los Angeles-based comedian Renee Gauthier. Tickets at majesticmadison.com.