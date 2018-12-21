Nate Craig (album release), Johnny Walsh

press release: night album release party with Nate Craig and special guests. Madison native Nate Craig (“Maniac” on Netflix, Bill Burr’s “Monday Morning Podcast”) performs 2 nights to celebrate the release of his latest comedy album, “Preferred Customer”. Everyone in attendance receives a copy of the album. Nate headlines and welcomes special guest Madison’s Funniest Comic 2018 Johnny Walsh AND MORE.

Music before and after the shows. 8 pm doors, 9 pm showtime.