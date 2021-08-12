Nate Gibson & the Honky-Tonk Hodags

× Expand Tall and Small Photography Nate Gibson

media release: Internationally-renowned honky-tonk musician and country music scholar Nate Gibson will be performing at the Memorial Union Terrace on Thursday August 12, from 7-9:00pm. Gibson’s book, The Starday Story: The House That Country Music Built, won the 2012 Belmont Book Award for Best Book on Country Music and his recordings have been released on Bear Family Records (Germany), Swelltune Records, Goofin’ Records (Finland), and Cow Island Music. Gibson’s latest release, Nate Gibson & the Stars of Starday, features him duetting with 14 country music stars since the 1950s and ‘60s—backed by Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart and members of his Fabulous Superlatives band—and was selected by Country Music People magazine as one of the “Top 10 Country Music Albums of 2019.” Gibson is also a folklorist, ethnomusicologist, and archivist at UW-Madison and co-hosts WORT’s Back to the Country Wednesday morning radio program. He will be joined on stage by the Honky-Tonk Hodags, Wisconsin’s most beloved and fearsome purveyors of rockin’ roots and country music.

Free, live music on the Memorial Union Terrace’s UW Credit Union Stage will begin June 11. Terrace music programming is presented by the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Music Committee, one of 11 University of Wisconsin–Madison student-run committees and six clubs at the Wisconsin Union. Union committees and clubs present hundreds of events each year while gaining hands-on leadership experiences.