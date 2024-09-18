media release: Welcome to our new ongoing series of virtual author talks in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium! Each month, enjoy talks and interactive Q&A sessions with bestselling-authors streamed live. Recordings will be available for viewing after live events.

Join us as New York Times bestselling author and philosopher Nate Klemp helps us explore pathways back to openminded living when he talks to us about the core tenets in his new book Open: Living with an Expansive Mind in a Distracted World.