DJ Nate Kudick

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The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Join us for an evening of great music, drinks, and fun at our Grateful Dead Night from 5:30–8:00 PM!

Come out to the golf course and enjoy the sounds of the Grateful Dead as DJ Nate Kudick spins your favorite classics throughout the evening. Grab a drink, relax with friends, and take advantage of the putting course while soaking in the vibes.

Whether you're a lifelong Deadhead or just looking for a laid-back summer evening, this is the perfect way to spend your night.

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courtesy Madison Parks

The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Music
608-266-4711
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