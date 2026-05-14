media release: Join us for an evening of great music, drinks, and fun at our Grateful Dead Night from 5:30–8:00 PM!

Come out to the golf course and enjoy the sounds of the Grateful Dead as DJ Nate Kudick spins your favorite classics throughout the evening. Grab a drink, relax with friends, and take advantage of the putting course while soaking in the vibes.

Whether you're a lifelong Deadhead or just looking for a laid-back summer evening, this is the perfect way to spend your night.