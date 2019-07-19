Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea

press release: Join Audio for the Arts Friday, July 19, at 8pm for a live-streamed concert here at the studio. The featured artist for this Acoustic Moose is Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea.

Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea are a band. Nate Meng, Allison Lenz, Hannah Edlén, and John Hitchcock are the individuals that form the band. They are bursts of love and anger. They are the thrilling rush of a chaotic universe. They are as you and I as any of us. Like four sailors lost on a stolen sea, they find strength in collective energy. The sound, undefined, at times, unrefined, to be understood must be seen.

This is also a special night as our new co-presenters, WVMO - The Voice of Monona, will be airing the first ever Acoustic Moose with Wurk at 10pm!

8PM

$10

Live stream on our facebook page or..

https://audioforthearts.com/afa-live.html