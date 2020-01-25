press release: Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea are a band. They are individuals. They are love and anger. They are the thrill of a chaotic universe. They write songs about all of us.

The full lineup of musicians include…

Nate Meng on vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, percussion

Allison Lenz on cello, vocals, percussion

John Hitchcock on guitars (classical, electric, lap steel, pedal steel)

Hannah Edlén on clarinet, sound design, percussion

Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea are two-time Madison Area Music Award MAMA winners, including 2018 for Unique Performer of the Year and 2019 for World Performer of the Year.

The band is featured most recently on the album Bury the Hatchet by John Hitchcock that shares the past and present of the Wichita Mountains of Oklahoma through sound performance about the American Frontier.

The music is part of a larger art exhibition consisting of a series of works on paper titled The Flatlander and a multi-media sound installation.

Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea are one of only a handful of musical acts to grace the performance space at Bierock, following in the footsteps of Gin Mill Hollow and Tumbledown Shack.

No cover. Tips are welcome. Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.