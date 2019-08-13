Nathaniel Kennon Perkins, Adam Gnade

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes authors Nate Perkins and Adam Gnade!

In Cactus, correctional officer and ex-punk rocker Will Stephens works guarding prisoners who pick up trash on the side of the highway. One of them, a hardened inmate with a tattoo right beneath his eye, seems oddly familiar, but Will can’t quite place him. When he realizes that the prisoner is none other than the former lead singer of his favorite punk band, he must navigate an emotional desert landscape populated by neo-Nazis, asshole cops, guilt, student loans, and a double dose of mescaline tea.

Nathaniel Kennon Perkins lives in Boulder, CO, where he works as a bookseller and publisher at Trident Press. He is the author of the short novel, Cactus, and the ongoing literary zine series, Ultimate Gospel. The Way Cities Feel to Us Now, a collection of short stories, is forthcoming from Maudlin House in August, 2019.

Self-described as an "anti-depression guide/guide to a freer, more lawless life." The Do-It-Yourself Guide to Fighting the Big Motherfuckin' Sad looks at the root causes of sadness, anxiety, and general malaise/boredom and offers helpful point-by-point suggestions (in list form) and short essay pep-talks on how to move beyond your demons for a better, smarter, happier life. Like a letter from a trusted friend in the trenches, this book will work with you through all phases of your life, thick and thin.

Adam Gnade is the author of the novels Hymn California and Caveworld, the novella Locust House, and a solitary work of nonfiction, The Do-It-Yourself Guide to Fighting the Big Motherfuckin' Sad. Born in San Diego, California, he now lives on a farm in the rural Midwest.