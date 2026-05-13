Nate Smith, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Canção

media release:

June 26:

Join us on the UW Memorial Union Terrace for FREE performances starting at 4:30 PM and continuing throughout the evening. Grab a brat and a cold drink, and spend the afternoon or evening with us overlooking Lake Mendota!

4:30 PM | Canção

6:30 PM | The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (DLO3)

8:30 PM | Nate Smith

June 27:

12:30 PM | Madison High School Jazz All-Stars

2 PM | Alysha Brilla Trio

4 PM | Black Power Dance

5 PM | Endea Owens and the Cookout

7 PM | Wycliffe Gordon

9 PM | Ghost-Note

*Please note the schedule is subject to change.