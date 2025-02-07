from the KHoRM newsletter: February 7, 8 pm (doors at 7) Nathan Graham & Band, suggested donation $15

Chicagoan Nathan Graham is becoming a familiar face around Madison. With shows at the Shitty Barn, Orton Park Fest, the Bur Oak, and the High Noon (with Wild Feathers), it was just a matter of time before he made it to the basement. His acclaimed debut record Saint of Second Chances (on the excellent Chicago label Pravda) gives Americana that dose of soul it's been lacking.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.