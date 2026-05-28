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About the Book: When Nate Chin’s father, also a doctor, began to feel his mind slipping, even a family as knowledgeable and capable as theirs was knocked back on its heels, disorganized, and unsure of what to do first. Chin, who in addition to his practice, became one of his father’s primary caregivers until he died, determined to figure out the best way to move forward, for his own family, his patients, and now for everyone else.

WHEN MEMORY FADES: What to Expect at Every Stage, from Early Signs to Full Support for Alzheimer’s and Dementia (St. Martin’s Press, On sale: June 2, 2026) is clear, smart, and cuts through the understandable impulse to deny symptoms and grasp at ineffective treatments. From the first concerns that something might be wrong right through to the toughest stages of the disease, WHEN MEMORY FADES provides granular information and frames topics that help readers figure out how to think about what’s happening.

About the Auhtor: NATHANIEL CHIN, MD, is the medical director and clinical core co-lead of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, the first geriatrician-led, NIH-funded center in the country, known for its biomarker research and holistic, participant-centered approach to Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive impairment. In addition to seeing patients in his clinic, Chin teaches medical students and geriatric fellows as an associate professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Medicine. He serves on the boards of the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) and hosts the podcast Dementia Matters.

Dave Cieslewicz served as mayor of Madison from 2003 to 2011. He writes for Isthmus and he recently completed a biography of Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl. That book, Wisconsin Watershed, Tony Earl and the New Politics of the Democratic Party, will be published by Michigan State University Press later this year. Dave's greatest claim to fame is that, for two years, he and his wife Dianne were neighbors to Nate and Erin Chin.