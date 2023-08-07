Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Thee Sacred Souls

× Expand Danny Clinch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

$65.

media release: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats confirmed a run of U.S. tour dates this summer, adding to their already extensive worldwide tour. General on-sale begins on Friday, April 21, at 10 A.M. local time at nathanielrateliff.com.

In addition, Rateliff and the band will release a five track EP, What If I, on June 2 via Stax. Following the release of their acclaimed 2021 album The Future, the upcoming project features four previously unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as a newly written and recorded track called “Buy My Round.” Most recently, the group premiered an alternate version of the track “What If I.”

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “CBS This Morning: Saturday” and “Austin City Limits.” In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of “CBS Sunday Morning” to discuss the band’s rise to stardom.

Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver’s Ball Arena. The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.