media release: Time, circumstance and a dream shape an individual. Nathaniel Stampley (“Cats,” “The Color Purple,” The Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess”) reflects on experiences, family, philosophers, musicians and world leaders who influenced and guided his life and career. From Milwaukee to Broadway and beyond, Stampley intimately reflects on his own challenges and successes, infusing music from Paul Robeson, Sam Cooke, George Gershwin and Jason Robert Brown, celebrating traditional gospel music, spirituals and Broadway favorites.